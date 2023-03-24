Chennai: In a piece of sad news, Tamil superstar 'Thala' Ajit Kumar's father P Subramaniam passed away on Friday morning in a private hospital in the city.

As per a message shared by Ajith and his family members PS Mani as he was known was battling with paralysis for more than four years and an age-related illness. They thanked medical professionals for the medical help and the fans and friends for the condolence messages.

P Subramaniam was a Malayali from Palakkad, Kerala and married Mohini, a Sindhi from Kolkata . They have three children- actor Ajith Kumar and his two brothers Anup Kumar, an investor, and Anil Kumar, an IIT Madras graduate-turned-entrepreneur. Ajith is the middle son of the two brothers.

The cremation will be a private affair performed at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai. Fans and celebrities took to their social media handles to convey their condolences over P Subramaniam's demise.

