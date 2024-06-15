Chaitanya Rao's 'Dear Nanna' is a must-watch on Aha

Chaitanya Rao and Yashna Chaudhary are seen in the lead roles in 'Dear Nanna'. Starring Surya Kumar Bhagwan Das as the hero's father, the film has Sandhya Janak, Shashank, Madhunandan, and Supraj in key roles.

Directed by Anji Saladi, the film is produced by Rakesh Mahankali. The film is streaming on Aha.

The wonderful father-son content, the thought-provoking climax, the heart-touching scenes, and the hard-hitting message have been loved by the audience. The emotional scenes between the father-son duo have been hailed. The scenes where the medical shop is not a business for him are impressive. The story is set in the times of Covid-19.

All the major performances are a plus. Anit Kumar Madhadi's camera work is impressive. Background music by Gifton Elias is another attraction.