Bollywood Stars Jet Off to Italy for Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Gala

A stream of Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the Mumbai airport today, May 29, as they jetted off to Italy for the highly anticipated second pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The star-studded guest list promises to make this cruise event a truly glamorous affair.

Among the first to arrive at the airport was Kareena Kapoor, who served major casual fashion goals in a white t-shirt, checkered shirt, denim pants, and white sneakers.

The ever-gorgeous Janhvi Kapoor turned heads as she was accompanied by her father, Boney Kapoor. The duo smiled and waved at the paparazzi before entering the airport.

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar and Karisma Kapoor were also spotted, with Johar looking stylish in a black t-shirt, denim pants, a black jacket, and white sneakers, while Karisma exuded classiness in a black top and matching flared pants, complemented by black sunglasses.

Ananya Panday sported a no-makeup look in a black crop-top, matching jacket, and blue denims, radiating casual charm.

The Pataudi siblings, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan boarded the flight to Italy, with Sara donning a beige tracksuit and Ibrahim looking handsome in an all-denim outfit.

Disha Patani also marked her presence at the airport, adding to the star-studded lineup.

The impending pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to unfold on a cruise around Italy and France from May 29 to June 1, promising to be a lavish and unforgettable event.