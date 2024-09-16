Bigg Boss Telugu 8: September 15 Highlights - Shekar Basha on Sonia, Manikanta, Aditya

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: September 15 Highlights

Host Nagarjuna Akkineni subtly hinted to Sonia to be careful regarding Vishnupriya, repeatedly saying, "People are watching, watching." Although Sonia may not reach the game's end, she is always quick to catch on to such things. Today, she sat next to Vishnupriya, indicating that their friendship has already begun! Meanwhile, Sekhar Basha was unfairly eliminated. Let's dive into the highlights of today's episode (September 15) to see what else happened inside the house.

Sonia's Guidance for Nikhil

The episode began with Sonia singing, bringing a fun start to the show. Nagarjuna then took the task of dividing the housemates into two teams—Nikhil and Abhay. When asked who wanted to join Nikhil’s team, Seetha, Manikantha, Vishnupriya, Prithvi, and Sonia chose Nikhil’s side. Sonia claimed that her guidance was crucial for Nikhil, which sounded odd considering Sonia hasn’t won any games yet, while Nikhil has consistently been a top performer.

No More Fights with Vishnupriya

In Abhay’s team were Yashmi, Prerana, Aditya, Nabeel, and Manikantha. They named their teams "Shakti" for Nikhil's team and "Kantara" for Abhay's. After Vishnupriya was declared safe, Sonia rushed to hug her, making it obvious that she took Nagarjuna’s hints to heart. Afterward, the two teams played a fun game, which ended in a tie. To break it, Nagarjuna offered extra points to anyone willing to share their breakup story. Seetha quickly stood up and shared hers.

Lost 14 Kilos in Six Months

Seetha opened up about her five-year relationship, which ended in April last year. Despite getting approval from both families for marriage, her boyfriend left her. For six months, she tried to win him back, only to discover he had been deceiving her for a year. Due to the emotional pain, she lost 14 kilos and even sought therapy. Looking back, she believes the breakup was a blessing in disguise. With her story, Seetha’s team won the extra points, and Shakti emerged as the winner.

Elimination in Housemates' Hands

Nagarjuna then gave the housemates two options: a gift hamper or an additional ₹15,000 added to the prize money. Unanimously, they chose to increase the prize money, which reached ₹5,60,000. After that, Nagarjuna announced that Seetha was safe, but he threw in a big twist. The housemates had to decide whether Basha or Aditya should be eliminated. Except for Seetha, everyone felt that Basha wasn’t focused on the game and should leave.

Seetha Alone Supports Basha

Aditya was crowned with a garland, symbolizing his stay in the house. Only Seetha supported Basha, saying she couldn’t imagine the house without him. In the end, it was announced that Sekhar Basha was eliminated, causing Vishnupriya, Seetha, and Nainika to cry. Basha comforted them, leaving with a smile, saying, "Even if you don't listen to my jokes, you’ll win everyone’s hearts."

Who’s Fake? Who’s Real?

On the stage, Nagarjuna played a game with Basha, asking him to identify who was fake and who was real. Basha first pointed out Seetha, saying she speaks from her heart, followed by Vishnupriya, whom he described as very innocent, and Prerana, whom he called genuine. He placed these three in the "real" list.

Sonia Has Two Faces

Talking about fake personalities, Basha said that Sonia's smile seemed peaceful, but during nominations, she turned into Kali. He claimed Sonia had two faces. He also noted that Manikantha deliberately wore a "fake face" as part of his strategy. As for Aditya, Basha was disappointed that while he took being nominated by Aditya sportingly, Aditya didn’t do the same when Basha nominated him. In the end, Basha concluded that the Bigg Boss house had lost a good person.

