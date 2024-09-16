Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Nominations Spark Heated Arguments Among Contestants

Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu was filled with intense nominations, leading to fiery clashes among the contestants. The day began with Sita nominating Yashmi and Prithvi, citing Yashmi's dominating behavior in tasks. This sparked a war of words between Sita and Prithvi, with both contestants defending their actions in the game.

Manikantha's nominations of Yashmi and Prithvi led to a explosive argument with Yashmi. As Manikantha expressed his views, Yashmi tried to interject, but Manikantha sternly told her to "learn to listen" when he was speaking. Yashmi retaliated, calling Manikantha's behavior "fake" and challenging him to confront her as a friend.

The episode ended with Vishnupriya nominating Prerna, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the full episode. The promo hinted at a dramatic and intense episode, setting the stage for a thrilling week in the Bigg Boss house.

