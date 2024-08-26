August turns a lucky charm for small budget films at BO

The month of August saw the releases of both the modestly budgeted and some high budgeted movies. However, modestly budgeted films earned more than the latter at the box office.

‘Committee Kurrallu’ which was released in the theatres on August 9 found success at the box office as it appealed particularly to younger viewers. This was followed by another youth-oriented film ‘Aay’ on August 16, which also resonated well with its target audience.

Recently, Ramesh Rao’s ‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’ was released and it also managed to rake in moolah at the box office. This movie benefited from a promotional event attended by Allu Arjun, which helped generate last-minute buzz. The content seemed to strike a chord with family audiences.

‘Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam’ had a solid opening weekend with Saturday earnings surpassing Friday's, and Sunday outperforming Saturday. The producers reported impressive three-day gross earnings both domestically and in overseas markets. The film earned Rs. 2.34 crore in just three days, the makers added.