Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Movie Review, Rating: Stay Away!

Appudo Ippudo Eppudo Review: Tests Patience to the Core

Plot

Appudo Ippudo Eppudo follows the journey of Rishi (Nikhil Siddhartha), a man who seeks to navigate the challenges of love, deception, and an encounter with a villainous murder subplot. As Rishi strives for success in his love life and financial fortune, he faces both a con woman and unexpected troubles, ultimately overcoming these hurdles. The premise seems promising, but the execution falters on almost every level, from the performances to the script.

Performances: Nikhil Siddhartha Shines, But His Role in the Film Fails to Impress

Nikhil Siddhartha plays the central character of Rishi, and while his performance is competent. Nikhil delivers his usual style of acting—reliable. Unfortunately, the character of Rishi lacks the depth or nuance required to make a lasting impression, and Nikhil's performance doesn’t offer any standout moments that would capture the audience's attention. Despite being the focus of the film, his portrayal feels flat and uninspired, adding little to elevate the overall experience. There’s nothing inherently wrong with Nikhil's acting, but it’s hard to shake the feeling that he’s simply going through the motions in a film that doesn’t give him much to work with.

Rukmini Vasanth, who plays the female lead, looks good on screen and brings a pleasant presence to the film, but her character is underdeveloped and doesn’t have much to contribute to the plot. Similarly, Divyansha Kaushik’s role, though brief, is serviceable. While she does her job, her character doesn’t leave much of an impact either. Both actresses are fine in their respective roles, but the lack of strong writing limits their ability to shine.

Supporting Cast: Wasted Potential

The supporting cast includes familiar comedic faces, but they are squandered by weak writing. Comedian Satya, who has the potential to provide comic relief, is completely wasted with no scenes that evoke laughter. Similarly, Sudarshan and Harsha Chemudu do what they can with their roles, but they are simply going through the motions, with no memorable moments to salvage the film. Ajay plays the villain in his usual style, but his character doesn’t offer anything new or compelling. Ultimately, the performances of the supporting cast are adequate, but the dull writing hampers their potential impact.

Weak Script and Direction: A Missed Opportunity

Director Sudheer Varma, who previously worked with Nikhil on three other films, seems to have missed the mark with Appudo Ippudo Eppudo. Even on paper, the story lacks the excitement and intrigue needed to draw an audience in. The first half of the film is particularly weak—there’s little to no engaging content, and the love track feels lifeless. In addition, the film is peppered with absurd and poorly executed comedic elements, including a bizarre sequence where Nikhil and comedian Harsha Chemudu are caught by cops with a dead body in their car. Scenes like this highlight the film's weak writing and lack of direction.

The second half attempts to build on the story, but the absurdity continues. A con woman convinces herself that Rishi is a billionaire based on a mere photo frame and decides to marry him—only to later find out he’s not wealthy at all. Such far-fetched ideas only add to the film’s lack of credibility and make the writing appear desperate. Even the central twist, where Rishi drunkenly marries the heroine in a temple without remembering it, stretches believability to a breaking point. These contrived plot points leave viewers more bewildered than entertained.

Music, Editing, and Cinematography: Subpar Across the Board

The music by Karthik is a major disappointment, with songs that fail to impress. Even when paired with visuals, the tracks do little to elevate the film, contributing to the overall sense of boredom. Sunny M.R.’s background score is functional, though it doesn’t add much to the atmosphere. Editing by Navin Nooli leaves much to be desired, with many scenes feeling unnecessarily dragged out. The pacing of the film is inconsistent, and the flow of the narrative is confusing at times.

On a positive note, the cinematography is one of the few redeeming aspects of the film. Much of Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is shot in London, providing a visually appealing backdrop that adds a touch of elegance to the proceedings. However, even this can’t offset the overall dullness of the film. The production values are decent, but they don’t make up for the weak storytelling and uninspired direction.

Highlights

Nikhil Siddhartha's Presence

Drawbacks

Weak Writing, Poor Direction

Filmmaking

Bottom line: A Forgettable Film, Better to Skip!

Ultimately, Appudo Ippudo Eppudo is a painful, forgettable watch that fails to offer any relief or excitement. The performances, direction, writing, and technical aspects of the film all fall short, making it a lackluster experience from start to finish. While Nikhil Siddhartha’s usual performance is serviceable, it’s not enough to save the film from its many flaws. For anyone expecting an engaging love story or a thrilling adventure, this film will leave you disappointed.

