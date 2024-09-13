Enough state legislators ratified judicial reform package: Mexico President

Mexico City, Sep 13 (IANS) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said his government's judicial reform package has been ratified by enough state legislatures to validate its application.

At his regular daily press briefing, the President said the next step will be the publication of the reform in the Government Gazette, probably on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"A constitutional reform requires the approval of the Chamber of Deputies, and the Chamber of Senators with a qualified majority, plus half of the states plus one, i.e., 17 are required and that's the way the process is legalised," President Obrador said.

According to the President, the package has already been approved by 18 state legislatures after the country's Senate passed the Bill early on Wednesday morning with 86 votes in favour and 41 against.

Among other changes, the reforms propose popular election of judges and magistrates, including those serving on the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation.

