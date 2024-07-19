Ekta Kapoor seeks divine blessings at Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple with son

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) Television czarina Ekta Kapoor, accompanied by her son Ravie Kapoor, visited the Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

Ekta shared a series of clips and pictures from her visit on Instagram stories.

The first video offered a glimpse of the temple, followed by a shot of the flowing river with the geotag “Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple, Kateel, Mangalore.”

The third clip was a selfie featuring the producer, who is known for her spiritual side, along with her five-year-old son Ravie, both looking into the camera.

In 2019, Ekta announced the birth of her son Ravie via surrogacy, naming him after veteran star Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

Ekta, who received the Padma Shri in 2020, is the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Limited, which she founded in 1994. She launched Balaji Motion Pictures in 2001 and the video-on-demand platform AltBalaji in 2017.

In 2023, she was honoured with the International Emmy Directorate Award at the 51st International Emmy Awards.

She is renowned for making shows such as ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, and ‘Pavitra Rishta’, among others.

The filmmaker has also produced films such as ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Dream Girl’, ‘Kathal’, ‘Thank You For Coming’, and ‘Crew’.

