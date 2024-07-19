Fake Certificates Allegations: FIR Filed Against IAS PO Puja Khedkar

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has filed an FIR against Puja Khedkar, an IAS trainee accused of submitting fake certificates. It is alleged that Ms Khedkar used counterfeit documents to secure her position and gain additional benefits. Following an inquiry, officials found her guilty. They issued a show-cause notice questioning why her IAS candidature should not be revoked.

Puja Khedkar, an IAS officer from the 2023 Mumbai cadre, stands accused of fabricating certificates. As a probationer, the 34-year-old is ineligible for a separate office, staff, or quarters, making her claims newsworthy. Pune police are investigating allegations that she affixed a government emblem and a red beacon to her personal Audi.

The UPSC stated, "Following a thorough investigation into the misconduct of Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the civil services examination, it has been found that she fraudulently exceeded the permissible attempts in the examination by falsifying her identity through changes in her name, father's and mother's names, photograph, signature, email ID, mobile number, and address."

Regarding the cheating incident, the UPSC has taken action, including initiating criminal prosecution through the filing of an FIR and issuing a show-cause notice (SCN) for the cancellation of her candidature and potential debarment from future examinations/selections.

The Mumbai cadre IAS officer also faces accusations of submitting falsified disability certificates to secure her job. Reports suggest she falsely claimed mental and visual disabilities to avail herself of quota-based privileges. Despite repeated requests, she allegedly declined mandatory medical tests required for all UPSC exam qualifiers.