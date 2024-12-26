Effective and trustworthy govt can provide 'quality life' to Delhiites: Kiran Bedi

New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) Kiran Bedi, BJP leader and former Lt Governor of Puducherry, on Thursday said that the citizens of Delhi are yearning for a better quality of life and improved social amenities, adding this is, however, not possible unless an ‘effective and trustworthy’ government works 'holistically and wholeheartedly' to fulfill their needs and dreams.

The stark remarks by India’s first woman IPS officer assume significance in the backdrop of a bitter and hostile political battle between the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP.

The two parties are engaged in a bitter war of words, with Kejriwal-led AAP accusing the BJP of ‘bribing’ voters in his constituency while the latter slamming the ruling dispensation over its ‘dubious and dishonest’ poll promises, in the form of ‘Sanjeevani’ and ‘Mahila Samman Yojana’.

Kiran Bedi, speaking to IANS, said that the people of Delhi want a better quality of life, but this can come only when good and effective governance based on the people's trust works to achieve the same.

"Those on the edge of life want the necessities of life to survive. But, those who are not in this situation are actually looking for growth and a better quality of life. All this will come from holistic good and effective governance based on people's trust,” she said.

She further said that the mantra for achieving a better future for Delhiites is to adopt a trusteeship behaviour, where all live lives of integrity and honesty, “free of scams and scandals”, a comment seen as dig at AAP ministers’ brush with corruption and subsequent imprisonment.

“It’s only when we do this, we shall all meet everyone’s needs and not a few people’s greed,” she further said.

Elaborating on her perception and vision for Delhi, she said that all sections of people have their own needs and the government of the day should address these concerns.

“Women are looking for safety and dignity, elders are looking for care and quality of life that serves them in their advanced years of life, umpteen households are looking to meet basic costs of living, youngsters are looking for healthy mobility and clean air, commuters are looking for convenient transportation, children are looking for good schools in their neighbourhood, educators are looking for employment which pays them well and uses their potential, professionals are looking for opportunities to enhance their capabilities and so on,” she said and urged everyone to make a conscious effort to make this happen.

