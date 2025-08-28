Vahani Scholarship 2026: Full UG Funding for Class 12 Students, Apply by Nov 1, 2025

The Vahani Scholarship Trust has invited applications for its 2026 programme, designed to support academically talented yet economically underprivileged students across India.

The initiative not only provides full financial support for undergraduate studies but also offers mentorship, career counselling, and internship opportunities, ensuring students receive long-term guidance.

Who Can Apply?

Students currently in Class 12, applying for undergraduate or professional courses in India.

Must have scored at least 85% in Class 10.

Family income should be less than ₹3 lakh per annum.

Selection is based on academic merit and individual potential.

How to Apply for Vahani Scholarship 2026

Visit the official website: www.vahanischolarship.com

Click on ‘Apply Now’ and complete the registration.

Fill in the online application with academic and personal details.

Upload required documents such as income certificate and academic records.

Submit the application before November 1, 2025.

The application process is completely free of charge.

Track Record

Over the last decade, Vahani scholars have graduated from top Indian institutions like IITs, AIIMS, St Stephen’s, SRCC, and LSR. Many alumni are now working with global firms including Amazon, Microsoft, EY, and Deloitte, while some have pursued further studies abroad.

Important Dates & Contact

Last date to apply: November 1, 2025

Email: info@vahanischolarship.com

Helpline: +91 93194 52777

The scholarship aims to bridge gaps in higher education, where financial pressures often force students to drop out, ensuring no deserving student is left behind.