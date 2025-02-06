Uttar Pradesh school holidays extended till February 8; online classes continue

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh students get longer holidays as Mahakumbh celebrations continue. Local administration declares holidays for students up to class 8. Local administration declares holidays for students up to class 8. Holidays that were supposed to end on February 5 are extended till February 8.

The Mahakumbh celebrations were scheduled to begin on January 13, 2025. Millions of devotees have flocked into the city so far. Keeping in view the arrangements for thousands of pilgrims, the district administration has undertaken steps such as extending school holidays.

It would be only extended in urban regions, while normal school functioning is expected to occur in rural ones. According to Dr Arvind Kumar Pathak, Basic Shiksha Adhikari, teachers in all urban government schools have been informed to attend and work on regular time, whereas their departmental duties are not to be omitted.

The Mahakumbh festival is going to come to a close on February 26, 2025. In the meantime, local administration is gearing up with lots of effort in making this trip safe and bother-free for all the pilgrims. Part of this includes an extension of school holidays, to prevent congestion and make traffic move fluidly within the city.

The students will appreciate the long break, and the efforts of the administration to focus on safety and convenience for the pilgrims are good. As this festival goes on to become one of the largest celebrations in this city, all the authorities are making sure that it is done as perfectly and smoothly as possible.

