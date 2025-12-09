Telangana SSC Exam Full Schedule 2026: Check Subject-Wise Class 10 Dates

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) has officially released the SSC Public Examination timetable for March–April 2026. The schedule applies to Class 10 students from SSC, OSSC, and Vocational streams across the state.

According to the notification, the examinations will begin on March 14, 2026, and conclude on April 16, 2026. All exams will be conducted in the morning session from 9:30 AM as per the prescribed timings.

School heads and District Education Officers (DEOs) have been directed to ensure that the timetable is communicated to every student to avoid last-minute confusion.

Telangana SSC Exam Schedule 2026 (Subject-Wise)

March 14, 2026 (Saturday) : First Language – Group A and Composite Course (Part I & II) | 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

: First Language – Group A and Composite Course (Part I & II) | 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM March 18, 2026 (Wednesday): Second Language | 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Second Language | 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM March 23, 2026 (Monday): Third Language (English) | 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Third Language (English) | 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM March 28, 2026 (Saturday): Mathematics | 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Mathematics | 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM April 2, 2026 (Thursday): Physical Science | 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM

Physical Science | 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM April 7, 2026 (Tuesday): Biological Science | 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM

Biological Science | 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM April 13, 2026 (Monday): Social Studies | 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Social Studies | 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM April 15, 2026 (Wednesday) : OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory) | 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

: OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory) | 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM April 16, 2026 (Thursday): OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic) | 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Important Exam Instructions

The board clarified that Part-B (Objective Section) must be answered only during the last 30 minutes of the examination for all subjects, except Physical Science and Biological Science, where the duration is restricted to the last 15 minutes only.

It also stated that all academic and OSSC subjects will follow the same question papers. The examinations will be conducted strictly according to the schedule even if any public holiday is declared on the exam days.

The board warned that a student’s examination will be cancelled if they appear at a wrong examination centre or attempt an incorrect question paper.

Key Highlights

SSC exams start on March 14, 2026

Last exam on April 16, 2026

Morning session only

Science papers have shorter duration

Schedule applicable for SSC, OSSC, and Vocational students

Also Read: Telangana SSC Exam Timetable 2026 Released: Class 10 Exams from March 14 to April 16