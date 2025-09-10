September 11 School Holiday or not?

With September 11, 2025, in the near future, multiple states in India are determining if schools can reopen after being closed in the wake of extreme weather conditions like heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides. It has been made absolutely clear that the safety of the students is top priority, and the decisions to reopen the schools are being taken considering regional conditions. Some areas are gearing up for schools to open again, while others remain on high alert.

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools to Reopen Following Floods

Schools in Jammu & Kashmir will reopen on September 10, 2025, after their 11-day closure following constant rains, flash floods, and landslides that began on August 26. Schools have been confirmed by the local administration to reopen as per schedule, except where they are still highly affected by the flood destruction. This is a return to normalcy for the majority of students, though some sections may be kept shut until things improve.

Punjab: Flood-Affected Schools to Reopen Soon

In Amritsar, Punjab, schools were shut on September 8 as floods hit the area severely. Most schools are likely to resume by September 9, but schools in flood-hit areas could remain shut for the time being until the situation gets better. The local administration is keeping a close watch, and parents are requested to remain in touch with their schools for updates.

Rajasthan: Rain and Flooding Could Postpone Reopenings

In Rajasthan, the Meteorological Department has put out warnings for heavy rain in Dungarpur, Banswara, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Pali districts. Sirohi, Barmer, and Jaisalmer are likely to have very heavy rain. Consequently, schools in Udaipur, Jalore, and Dungarpur were shut on September 8, and any further extension of school holidays for September 10 will be subject to developing weather conditions. Parents in all these areas are requested to remain aware of local weather forecasts and contact schools to establish reopening times.

Tamil Nadu: Schools Closed to Commemorate Martyr Emanuel Sekaran

In Tamil Nadu, educational institutions in certain areas will be closed on September 11, to commemorate the 68th Commemoration of Martyr Emanuel Sekaran. District Collector K. Porkodi said all educational institutions in Paramakudi (Ramanathapuram district) will be closed to honor the day. Students are requested to remain in contact with their respective schools for any further information, as the holiday is restricted to certain parts of the state.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Tracking Weather Patterns

The Meteorological Department in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh issued warnings for heavy rains and flooding from the prevailing weather systems. Rains in both states are likely to cause a disruption in daily life. Although no school holidays have been declared as of now, the situation is under close observation. Local authorities might declare a holiday for schools if the weather patterns are degrading further. However, this decision is not yet official, and parents are urged to stay informed through local school notifications.

Parents Are Advised to Stay Updated

As weather conditions and local events influence school schedules, it is essential for parents to stay informed and remain in contact with school authorities for the most up-to-date information. Reopening decisions are being made at the district level, and the safety of students is the highest priority.

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