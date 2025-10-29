School Holiday Declared in Nagarkurnool, Khammam as Cyclone Montha Hits Telangana

A holiday has been declared for all government and private schools in Nagarkurnool district on Wednesday (October 29, 2025), following heavy rains and strong winds triggered by Cyclone Montha.

According to A. Ramesh Kumar, District Education Officer (DEO), Nagarkurnool, the Summative Assessment (SA)-II examinations scheduled for today have been postponed, and the new exam dates will be announced later.

District Collector Badavath Santhosh has been monitoring the cyclone’s impact since early morning and issued directions to officials from various departments. He instructed them to safeguard paddy stocks brought to procurement centres and protect grains kept out for drying from rain damage.

Officials have been told to distribute tarpaulin sheets to farmers and keep them informed about weather updates. The Collector also ordered that agriculture produce transported to mills be unloaded immediately to prevent spoilage.

Furthermore, he urged fishermen to avoid venturing into rivers, ponds, lakes, canals, and reservoirs over the next 72 hours, as heavy rainfall and flooding are expected due to the cyclone’s influence.

Khammam Also Declares Holiday

In Khammam district, all government, aided, and private educational institutions will also remain closed on Wednesday due to the cyclone and continuous heavy rainfall. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty confirmed the announcement through a post on X (formerly Twitter), urging residents to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel.

Both districts remain under close watch as Cyclone Montha continues to bring heavy rains across Telangana, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures to ensure public safety.