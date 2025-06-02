SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Download Your Scorecard Here

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the results for the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam, bringing relief and excitement to thousands of candidates across the country. Those who appeared for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Mains exam can now check their results and download their scorecards from the official website — sbi.co.in.

The exam was held on April 10 and 12, 2025, as part of a recruitment drive to fill 13,732 clerical positions.

🔍 How to Check Your SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025

Go to the official SBI website: sbi.co.in

Click on the ‘Careers’ section

Select ‘Current Openings’

Find the link for ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)’

Click on ‘SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025’

Enter your registration/roll number and date of birth

Download your scorecard and save it for future use

You can also check if you've qualified by downloading the PDF list of selected roll numbers and using the Ctrl+F function to search.

📄 Details on the Scorecard

After downloading, double-check the information on your scorecard. It will include:

Your name and roll number

Your category and sub-category

Marks obtained in each section and total score

Category-wise cut-off marks

Final selection status

The scorecard gives a clear picture of your performance in the exam, including section-wise and overall scores.

📘 What Happens Next?

If you’ve cleared the Mains exam, the next step is the Language Proficiency Test (LPT). This test checks your ability to read, write, and speak the local language of the state you applied for. Passing the LPT is compulsory for final selection.

📊 Vacancies and Exam Overview

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 13,732 Junior Associate positions, with the following category-wise breakdown:

Unreserved (General): 5,870

OBC: 3,001

SC: 2,118

ST: 1,385

EWS: 1,361

The Mains exam had 190 questions worth a total of 200 marks, covering subjects like:

General/Financial Awareness

General English

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude

Stay tuned to the official SBI website for further updates and the LPT schedule.