Sainik School AISSAC 2025 Seat Allotment Results: Key Dates and What to Do Next

The All India Sainik Schools Admission Counselling (AISSAC) 2025 Round 1 seat allotment result has been officially released today at 8:00 AM. Students who applied for admission to Class 6 and Class 9 can now check their results on the official website, pesa.ncog.gov.in.

Admission Process Begins for Selected Candidates

Following the announcement, students who have been allotted a seat must take timely action to confirm their admission. The next steps include accepting the seat, verifying documents, undergoing a medical test, and paying the admission fee. All steps must be completed within the deadlines set by the authorities.

How to Check AISSAC 2025 Seat Allotment Result

Follow these steps to view and download your result:

Visit the official website: pesa.ncog.gov.in

Click on the AISSAC 2025 login/sign-in button

Enter your AISSEE 2025 application number and password

View your seat allotment result

Download and take a printout for future reference

What’s Next After Seat Allotment?

Once you’ve checked your allotment result, here’s what to do: