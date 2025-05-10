Rajasthan Board RBSE Result 2025: Class 5, 8, 10, and 12 Results Expected Dates, Websites, and Details

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is gearing up to announce the results for Classes 5, 8, 10, and 12 for the academic year 2025. According to the latest updates, Class 12 results for Science, Commerce, and Arts streams are likely to be declared in the third week of May. Class 10 results are expected by the last week of May, while the results for Classes 5 and 8 are also anticipated around the same time.

Although official confirmation is still awaited, students and parents are advised to keep checking the official websites for timely updates.

Exam Schedule

RBSE conducted Class 12 board exams from March 6 to April 7, 2025. Class 10 exams were held from March 6 to April 4. Exams for Classes 5 and 8 were conducted in March and April.

Expected Result Declaration Timeline

Class 12 results are expected in the third week of May 2025.

Class 10 results are likely to be announced in the last week of May 2025.

Results for Classes 5 and 8 are also expected in the last week of May 2025.

Official Websites to Check Results

Students can access their results on the following official portals:

How to Check RBSE Rajasthan Board Result 2025

For Class 10 and Class 12:

Visit rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on the relevant result link (Class 10 or 12)

Enter your roll number and other required credentials

Submit the information to view your result

Download and print the provisional mark sheet for future reference

For Class 5 and Class 8:

Visit rajshaladarpan.nic.in

Click on the result link for Class 5 or Class 8

Enter your roll number, application number, and district name

View and download your result

Important Instructions for Students

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers and application details ready for a hassle-free result-checking experience. While the RBSE does not release a toppers’ list, it may highlight district-wise performance trends. Regular visits to the official websites are recommended for the latest announcements regarding results, supplementary exams, and further admission processes.