PUBDET Result 2025 Out: WBJEEB Releases Final Answer Key and Rank Cards at wbjeeb.nic.in
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has officially declared the Presidency University Bachelor’s Degree Entrance Test (PUBDET) 2025 result along with the final answer key today, August 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can now check and download their rank cards from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet.
According to the official notification, “The final answer keys have been prepared after thorough post-examination internal verification and review of candidates’ challenges.”
How to Download PUBDET Result 2025
Follow these steps to check your PUBDET 2025 result and download the rank card:
- Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in/pubdet
- Click on the link ‘Download PUBDET Rank Card 2025’ on the homepage
- Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth (DOB)
- The PUBDET 2025 Rank Card will appear on the screen
- Download and save the PDF copy
- Keep a printout for future reference
Details Mentioned on PUBDET 2025 Rank Card
The PUBDET rank card will include the following details:
- Candidate’s Name
- Application Number
- Category
- Subject
- Total Marks scored (out of 100)
- Cut-off Marks
- All India Rank (AIR)
- Qualifying Status
Next Step: PUBDET Counselling 2025
Candidates who have qualified as per the result will be eligible to participate in the PUBDET counselling process. After completing all rounds successfully, selected candidates will be offered admission to undergraduate courses at Presidency University, Kolkata.
For more updates on PUBDET 2025 counselling schedule and seat allotment, candidates are advised to regularly check the official website.