The President of India becomes a teacher! Here is why!

The President of India, Draupadi Murmu, has become a teacher, which has been her favourite.

On the occasion of completing her two years as the President of India, Draupadi Murmu became a teacher at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya for some time. She spent her fun time with 9th-grade students, talking about global warming and environmental issues. She described different ways to save nature, which are some of the essential topics.

On this occasion, she gave the students insight into water conservation and afforestation. She advised the students to plant more saplings and preserve water to save nature.

She recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement 'Ek Paed Ma Ke Naam' (Plant a spelling in the name of mother). Further, she asked the students to plan a sapling for their birthdays. The President of India expressed her pleasure in meeting students and learning from them.

