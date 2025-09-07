Mumbai Holiday Tomorrow, September 8: Banks, Schools and Offices Closed

Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif, was celebrated across India on Friday, September 5. The day was listed as a gazetted holiday, meaning government and private schools and offices nationwide were scheduled to remain closed.

However, in Mumbai and its suburbs, the public holiday has been rescheduled to Monday, September 8, to avoid a clash with Ganesh Chaturthi processions in the city. According to the General Administration Department (GAD), while the September 5 holiday remains unchanged for other districts, Mumbai city and suburban areas will observe the holiday on September 8 instead.

Mumbai Schools and Offices on September 8

Schools, both government and private, in Mumbai and its suburbs will remain closed on Monday, September 8, for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi. Government offices, banks, and other money market operations will also remain closed. However, the stock markets will operate as usual.

Reason for Rescheduling

The Maharashtra government decided to shift the holiday after the Muslim community in Mumbai opted to hold the Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 8. The change was aimed at maintaining harmony during Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, which marks the conclusion of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival when Lord Ganesha idols are immersed in water after public processions.

About Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam, and is observed by Muslims worldwide. Sunnis celebrate the occasion on the 12th of Rabi al-awwal, while Shi’as mark it on the 17th of the month.