Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Out Today at 1 PM: Check Your 12th Board Result Online
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially declared the date of release for the Class 12 or HSC exam results. The board has stated that the HSC 2025 results will be released on Monday, May 5, at 1 PM.
Accessing the Results
Students will be able to see their results on the board's official website - mahahsscboard.in. Results will also be found on mahresult.nic.in and on the DigiLocker website at results.digilocker.gov.in.
Examination Details
MSBSHSE HSC Board Examinations 2025, general and vocational streams, were held between February 11 and March 11, 2025. The exams were taken in two sessions daily: 11 AM to 2 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM.
Steps to Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2025
To check the Maharashtra HSC Result 2025, students can follow the steps:
- Go to the official website: mahahsscboard.in
- Click on the HSC result 2025 link from the homepage
- Log in using your credentials
- See the result shown on the screen
- Download and print a copy for reference
Students should keep a close watch on the official website for the announcement of the results and check their results online.
Also read: Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2025: Date, Time, and How to Check