Himachal Pradesh Schools Holiday Today, September 1, 2025, Due to Heavy Rainfall

Following relentless rains and fresh warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Deputy Commissioner of Shimla has announced that all educational institutions across the district is a holiday today, September 1. Authorities have stated that further updates regarding the reopening of schools and colleges will be issued once weather conditions show signs of improvement.

Himachal Pradesh: Precautionary Holiday Declared

As per the official order, government and private schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres in Shimla and other affected districts will not function on September 1, 2025. The move comes amid heavy rainfall and landslides reported in different parts of Himachal Pradesh.

The IMD has forecast light to moderate showers across the state, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in several regions. Bilaspur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, and Una are expected to face intense downpours, while Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, and Mandi may see heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

The directive, issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, is aimed at ensuring student safety. Heads of institutions and relevant authorities have been asked to implement the order without exception.

Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir: Schools to Stay Shut

In Punjab, the state government has extended the closure of schools until September 3, 2025, due to ongoing heavy rains. Initially, holidays were to end on August 30, but the deteriorating weather has forced officials to prolong the closure.

Similarly, the Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has ordered all government and private schools in the Jammu Division to remain closed until September 1, 2025. The decision was taken after continuous rainfall caused multiple landslides in hilly regions, posing safety risks to students.

Safety Comes First

Authorities across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir have prioritized the protection of students as rainfall continues to lash these states. The government has assured that reopening dates will be announced as soon as conditions allow.

