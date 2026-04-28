Heatwave Alert: Schools Holidays, Timings Revised Across States

With the blazing sun pushing temperatures to extreme levels across several parts of India, schools are taking precautionary steps to safeguard students from the harsh summer heat. As mercury levels cross 44°C in many regions, authorities are modifying school schedules and, in some cases, declaring early holidays to reduce children’s exposure to the intense sun.

In several states, morning classes have been introduced to avoid the peak heat hours. In Rajasthan, schools have shifted to a 7:30 am to 12:00 pm schedule from April 27. Similar early-hour adjustments are being followed in other states facing severe heat conditions. Uttar Pradesh schools are operating from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, while in Prayagraj, classes conclude by noon. Jharkhand schools have adopted a 7:00 am to 11:30 am routine, and in Bihar’s Patna, students are dismissed by 11:30 am.

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra have also revised school hours, limiting classes to late morning. In Odisha, where the sun’s intensity has been particularly severe, schools are functioning as early as 6:30 am and closing by 10:30 am. These changes aim to ensure students avoid the most dangerous afternoon heat.

Apart from adjusting timings, several states have opted for early summer vacations. Chhattisgarh has already advanced its holidays, keeping schools closed until mid-June. Odisha has announced vacations starting April 27, while West Bengal began its summer break earlier, except in cooler hill regions like Darjeeling. Tripura has temporarily shut schools until May 1, and Jharkhand is considering closures in districts most affected by the heatwave.

To protect students in schools that remain open, safety measures have been strengthened. Hydration initiatives such as “Water Bell” reminders are being implemented to encourage students to drink water frequently. Outdoor activities, including sports and assemblies, are being avoided during peak sunlight hours, particularly between late morning and afternoon.

Authorities are also ensuring classrooms are well-ventilated and students are not exposed to direct heat. In some states, teachers are required to stay on campus beyond class hours to manage school operations safely.

In Uttarakhand, rising temperatures have led to immediate closures in Dehradun, where schools from Classes 1 to 12 have been shut as a precautionary step.

As the summer sun continues to blaze and heatwave conditions persist, officials are urging parents and schools to remain cautious. Preventive steps such as staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight, and following revised schedules are essential to protect children from heat-related illnesses like dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.