Flood Fury Forces School Holiday in Punjab, UP, Jammu, Chandigarh, Gurugram

Persistent heavy rains and flooding have thrown life out of gear across North India, forcing widespread school closures on Tuesday, September 2, 2025. From Punjab and Gurugram to Jammu, Chandigarh, and several districts of Uttar Pradesh, authorities have declared holidays as a safety measure.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Delhi under an orange alert after continuous downpours since September 1. However, the national capital has yet to officially announce school closures, even as parents and students remain anxious about worsening conditions.

Delhi NCR Situation

Delhi has been lashed by heavy showers for two consecutive days, with rainfall intensity prompting IMD to raise the warning level from yellow to orange. While schools remain open for now, neighbouring cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad have been put on high alert, with possible closures if conditions deteriorate.

Gurugram

The District Disaster Management Authority ordered the suspension of physical classes for all schools in Gurugram on September 2. With over 100 mm of rainfall recorded in just four hours on Monday evening, schools were directed to shift to online classes. Offices and private companies were also advised to allow employees to work from home.

Punjab

The Punjab government has extended the closure of all schools—government, private, and aided—till September 3. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the decision was taken in view of widespread flooding and landslides to safeguard students.

Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration announced a one-day shutdown of schools on September 2 due to adverse weather. Teachers may still be required to report for administrative duties, according to the Deputy Commissioner’s order.

Uttar Pradesh

Several districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Kasganj, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bareilly, Moradabad, Pilibhit, and Aligarh, declared holidays for schools on Tuesday. The IMD has linked the intense showers to cyclonic circulation but predicted some relief after September 3.

Jammu

Authorities ordered the closure of schools across Jammu division as heavy rains continued to disrupt normal life. The weather has also forced the postponement of several academic and recruitment exams.

Uttarakhand

In Chamoli district, schools and Anganwadi centres up to Class 12 have been closed for the day. Officials said the precautionary move was necessary given the risks of flash floods and landslides.

Himachal Pradesh

Schools in Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Kullu districts have been shut amid continuous rainfall and increasing landslide threats. Authorities are closely monitoring conditions in Shimla, Solan, Una, Chamba, and Kinnaur, where closures may be announced if the situation worsens.

Kerala

In Kerala, schools remain closed, though not due to rain. The 10-day Onam vacation is underway, with regular classes scheduled to resume on September 8.