December 6 holiday likely for schools in Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a rain alert for Kerala, warning of continued heavy rains in the state. According to the IMD, rain will continue at isolated places in Kerala, with no special rainfall forecast in any districts.

However, the IMD has issued a warning that there is a possibility of rain at isolated places in two districts of Kerala - Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam - in the next three hours. The IMD has also issued a warning that there would be light rain at isolated places in these districts.

Fishermen Alert

The IMD has also issued a warning to fishermen, advising them of strong wind speeds of 35 to 45 km per hour and gusts of up to 55 km per hour in the Lakshadweep area.

IMD has also predicted a possibility of strong winds and bad weather over northern parts of the South Arabian Sea with wind speeds ranging between 35 to 45 kmph and isolated gusts up to 55 kmph.

Schools May Declare a Holiday on December 6

With the IMD predicting more heavy rains in Kerala, schools in the state may declare a holiday on December 6. The authorities are watching the situation closely, and the decision to declare a holiday will be taken based on the weather conditions.

Residents of Kerala are advised to be safe and informed about the weather conditions. With the IMD warning of continued heavy rains, it is important to take all necessary precautions to avoid any untoward incidents.

