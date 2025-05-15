Class 10th and 12th Board Results 2025: RBSE, JAC, HPBOSE, PSEB, TNDGE Results Out Soon in May last week!

Crores of students in India are waiting with bated breath for their board exam results, especially for Class 10 and Class 12. Various state boards such as the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE), and Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE), are likely to release their results within weeks.

Latest Updates on Board Exam Results

HPBOSE is expected to release its Class 10 and 12 results this week.

is expected to release its Class 10 and 12 results this week. PSEB has already declared its Class 12 results and is expected to declare its Class 10 results soon.

has already declared its Class 12 results and is expected to declare its Class 10 results soon. RBSE is expected to release its results next week, as per last year's trend of releasing Class 10 results on May 29 and Class 12 results on May 20.

is expected to release its results next week, as per last year's trend of releasing Class 10 results on May 29 and Class 12 results on May 20. JAC had announced its Class 10 and 12 results in April with the Class 10 results being declared on April 19 and Class 12 results on April 30.

Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Results

To view your RBSE result:

Go to the official website of RBSE.

Get registered with your contact number and email ID.

Click on the RBSE result link.

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Your result will be sent to your contact number and email ID.

Or, you can access your RBSE result on DigiLocker:

Go to the DigiLocker website or mobile app.

Click on 'Rajasthan Board' from the 'Education' tab.

Click on Class 10 or 12 passing certificate/result.

Enter your roll number or registered mobile number.

Verify and download your marksheets.

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Results

To view your JAC result:

Go to the official website.

Click on the appropriate result link (Class 10 or 12).

Enter your roll code and roll number.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and print your scorecard.

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Results

To view your HPBOSE result:

Go to the official HPBOSE website.

Register using your contact number and email ID.

Click on the HPBOSE result link.

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Your result will be sent to your contact number and email ID.

Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) Results

To view your PSEB result:

Go to pseb.ac.in.

Click on the result link (Class 10 or 12).

Enter your roll number and registration number.

Your result will be shown on the screen.

Download and take a printout out your scorecard.

Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) Results

To view your TNDGE result:

Go to the official TNDGE website.

Register with your phone number and email ID.

Click on the TNDGE result link.

Provide your roll number and registration number.

Your result will be sent to your phone number and email address.

Wait for more updates on board exam results!

Also read: UK Immigration Reforms 2025: Impact on Indian Students