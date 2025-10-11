Chhath Puja 2025: School and College Holiday Dates in India

As with all years, schools in a number of states will be taking Chhath Puja 2025 holidays, one of the biggest celebrations in North India. Chhath Puja is a Sun God festival celebrated with a lot of devotion, especially in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The festival helps communities to unite and conduct rituals praising the sun and nature.

Colleges and schools in these areas usually close to enable students, staff, and teachers to join in the celebrations. Even big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata tend to give holidays on a regional basis, subject to local customs.

Chhath Puja Holiday Dates 2025

In 2025, schools and colleges will be closed from October 25 to October 28 to ensure that students and families are able to enjoy the Chhath rituals:

October 25 (Saturday) – Nahay-Khay: Partial holiday in some schools, as followers start preparing for the festival.

October 27 (Monday) – Sandhya Arghya: Schools and colleges will mostly be closed to enable families to attend evening ceremonies and offerings.

October 28 (Tuesday) – Morning Arghya: As the most important day of Chhath Puja, schools, colleges, and a majority of government offices will have a full holiday.

States and Cities Celebrating Holidays

The festival is most important in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. In these states, schools will be closed for the entire four days for the purpose of festivities.

In bigger cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata, the holiday timings could differ. While some might be closed for two days (October 27 and 28), others might give only half-holidays or leave it to regional discretion. This helps students in urban areas experience the festival while keeping academic calendars in line.

Why Chhath Puja Holidays Are Important

Chhath Puja is not only a religious festival but a cultural celebration that tightens family and community ties. Celebrating holidays during this period allows students, teachers, and staff to join the rituals, make offerings at rivers or water bodies, and celebrate the festival in its traditional form.

By declaring holidays, schools and colleges in North India and some cities make sure that the importance of Chhath Puja is honored and celebrated across the land, and thus it is a festival that brings people together in reverence, tradition, and happiness.