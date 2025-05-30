CBSE Class 11 Students Allowed to Take Higher Mathematics Subject Now

In a major development, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said students who had taken Basic Mathematics in Class 10 can now choose Mathematics in Class 11 in the 2025-26 academic year, subject to approval from schools. This move gives students more choice and opportunities to follow their interests in mathematics.

The CBSE had first introduced the two-tier mathematics system in Class 10, which included Basic and Standard Mathematics, from the 2019-20 academic year. Basic Mathematics was meant for students who did not wish to study mathematics in advanced forms, whereas the Standard Mathematics was meant for those students who wished to study mathematics in more depth. But with COVID-19 and related issues, the CBSE permitted students who had taken Basic Mathematics to take Standard Mathematics in Class 11.

Based on the CBSE announcement, schools are responsible for testing the preparedness of students who want to change over to Mathematics (041) in Class 11. The institutional/school head has to authenticate that the students possess the aptitude and ability to cope with the subject. Parents and students should take note that once the subject has been selected, it cannot be altered later.

This choice is meant to offer students greater freedom, particularly those who might have originally chosen Basic Mathematics but then wish to study science, engineering, or other courses necessitating more advanced mathematics. By enabling students to transfer to Mathematics (041), the CBSE is offering them a second opportunity to follow their interests and professional aspirations.

Key Points to Note

Those students who have done Basic Mathematics (241) in Class 10 may take Mathematics (041) during Class 11 for the academic year 2025-26.

There has to be school permission, and the institution/school head has to validate the student's aptitude and capability.

The subject once selected will not be changed later.

This choice gives the students more freedom and allows them to explore their interests in mathematics.

Overall, the CBSE's move to let Basic Math students study higher math in Class 11 is a step in the right direction that gives students greater opportunities and flexibility in their studies.

Also read: Rajasthan RBSE 5th Class Results Out on May 30: Download at rajpsp.nic.in