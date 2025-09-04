BSEB DElEd Result 2025 Declared: Check Your 1st & 2nd Year Scores Online

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the DElEd Result 2025 today. Candidates who appeared for the BSEB Sakshamta DElEd exams can now check their results online through the official website.

The results for both 1st year (Session 2024-2026) and 2nd year (Session 2023-2025) exams are available at secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students can access their scores by logging in with their credentials.

BSEB DElEd Result 2025: Login Details Required

To check the result, candidates need the following information:

Login ID

Password

How to Check BSEB DElEd Result 2025

Follow these simple steps to view your result: