Bhadrak School Holiday Today, July 30 Amid Heavy Rains

The Bhadrak district administration has declared a holiday for schools in three blocks — Tihidi, Dhamnagar, and Basudevpur — on Wednesday due to heavy rainfall.

The decision was taken following an official order from the District Collector, who cited safety concerns for students amid ongoing downpours.

Odisha has been experiencing widespread rainfall in recent days, triggered by a cyclonic circulation over South Bangladesh and adjoining areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for parts of northern interior and coastal Odisha.

According to the IMD, moderate showers are expected across many regions of the state over the next 24 hours, with isolated spells of heavy rain in some areas.