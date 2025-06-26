BAMU B.Com Result 2025 Declared: Check Now at bamua.digitaluniversity.ac

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) has released the results for B.Com courses from the Summer 2025 exams. The results are now available online at bamua.digitaluniversity.ac.

A total of 4,319 students from the 2018 course pattern and 28,465 students from the 2022 pattern appeared for the exams held in April and May this year. The results were declared quickly—within 34 days—on June 23 and 24, 2025.

Fast and Transparent Results

Dr. B N Dole, Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation, praised the quick release of the results. He said the university worked efficiently to make the process smooth and transparent for all students, despite the large number of participants.

How to Check BAMU B.Com Result 2025

Students can easily check their results online by following these steps:

Go to the official result portal: bamua.digitaluniversity.ac

Choose your course pattern (B.Com 2018 or B.Com 2022)

Enter your roll number or required details

Click “Submit”

View and download your result for future reference

You can also print the result. Please note, the online version is provisional—original marksheets will be issued by the university later.