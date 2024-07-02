AP, Telangana schools to face closure as student groups call for Bharat bandh on July 4

Hyderabad: Pressing their demand for holding a re-examination for NEET-UG candidates following the recent fiasco over its results, student groups have called for a nation-wide school and college bandh on Thursday, July 4 .

National leaders of student groups, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) have claimed that the NEET exam results were manipulated and therefore the recent exam should be cancelled and a re-examination must be held as it is affecting the future of 24 lakh applicants.

Addressing a press conference at LBG building here on Tuesday, SFI Secretary Ch Vinod and PDSU State President L Rajasekhar have requested the parents to make this school and college bandh successful. In the wake of student groups' calls, the schools and colleges in both the Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will announce the closure on July 4.

SFI functionary told the media persons that they have called for educational institutions’ bandh to protest the political involvement in premier institutions of higher learning like IITs, to restore democratic environment in universities and to seek withdrawal of illegal cases registered against the students and student leaders.

Another student leader and Telangana Congress MLC Balmuri Venkat said the schools and colleges will remain closed on Thursday following the Bharat bandh call. He demanded the immediate declaration of cancellation of NEET 2024 exam. He also urged the Modi government to stop the leakage of question papers in the future exams.

