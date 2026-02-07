10th Class English Exam Postponed to March 21 in AP For This Reason

The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Board has announced a minor revision to the Class 10 public examination schedule. Officials confirmed that the English examination, which was originally set for March 20, will now be conducted on March 21 (Saturday).

According to the board, the change was made in view of Ramadan, ensuring that students observing the occasion do not face any inconvenience. Authorities clarified that apart from this adjustment, the rest of the examinations will proceed as per the previously released timetable without any alterations.

The SSC examinations are scheduled to begin on March 16 and will continue until April 1. Students are advised to take note of the updated date and plan their preparation accordingly. Schools are also expected to inform candidates about the modification to avoid any confusion closer to the examination period.

Education officials have reassured students and parents that the slight change will not affect the overall examination process, and necessary arrangements are being made to ensure the smooth conduct of the tests.

Also read: Thailand Holiday Plans? Election Alcohol Ban May Upset You