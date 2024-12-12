AP Intermediate Exam Schedule 2025-26 Released; Check here!

The Intermediate Board has announced the date sheet for the examination of first and second-year students. According to the schedule, the Intermediate first-year exams will begin on March 1, 2025, and end on March 19, 2025.

The Intermediate second-year exams are scheduled from March 3, 2026, to March 20, 2026.

Besides this, the Intermediate Practical Exams are scheduled from February 10 to February 20.

Highlights of Exam Schedule

Intermediate First-Year Exams: March 1-19, 2025

Intermediate Second-Year Exams: March 3-20, 2026

Intermediate Practical Exams: February 10-20

Important Dates:

Exam start date for first-year students: March 1, 2025

Exam end date for first-year students: March 19, 2025

Exam start date for second-year students: March 3, 2026

Exam end date for second-year students: March 20, 2026

Practical exams: February 10-20

Also read: December 13 a holiday for schools, and colleges?