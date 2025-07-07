AP EAMCET 2025 Counselling Begins: Key Dates, How to Apply, and Fee Detail

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has officially started the AP EAMCET 2025 counselling process for admissions into undergraduate engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses. The exam is also known as AP EAPCET.

Candidates who qualified in the entrance test can now register for counselling through the official website: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET.

Important Dates to Remember:

Last date to pay fee and register online: July 16, 2025

Certificate verification at help centres: Till July 17, 2025

Web options entry: July 13 to 18, 2025

Option modification: July 19, 2025

Seat allotment result: July 22, 2025

Reporting to allotted colleges: July 23 to 26, 2025

Academic session starts: August 4, 2025

How to Apply for AP EAMCET Counselling 2025:

Visit the official portal: eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

Log in using your EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

Pay the counselling processing fee:

₹1,200 for General and BC candidates

₹600 for SC/ST candidates

Fill out the application form with personal, academic, and category details.

Upload the required scanned documents.

Visit a help centre for certificate verification (if needed).

Choose your preferred colleges and courses (web options) between July 13 and 18.

If needed, you can modify your choices on July 19.

Check the seat allotment result on July 22.

Report to the allotted college between July 23 and 26 to confirm your admission.

Alternatively, candidates can directly use the link on the official website to apply.

Counselling Fee Details:

General/BC candidates: ₹1,200

SC/ST candidates: ₹600

Payment must be made online after logging in with your hall ticket number and date of birth.

Make sure to keep all necessary documents ready and follow the deadlines to ensure a smooth admission process.