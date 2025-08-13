4-Day Holidays in Telangana: Schools Closed on August 13, 14, 15, and 16

The Telangana government declared four-day school holidays in some of the districts because of heavy rain predicted and Janmashtami festivities. Five districts, namely Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Mahbubnagar, will be closed on August 13, 14, 15, and 16, 2025.

Affected Areas

The holiday announcement was made in light of the prediction by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of incessant rains in Telangana. While Independence Day on August 15 is a public holiday, Janmashtami celebration holiday is on August 16.

Safety Measures

The GHMC has also released a flood warning and safety tips for Hyderabad residents. The police force has issued instructions for ensuring public safety, including contact numbers for emergency services and safety precautions during rain.

Government's Decision

The Telangana government's decision to declare holidays is aimed at ensuring the safety and health of students and employees. The administration has gone to great lengths to avoid risks, such as deploying police and municipal personnel in Hyderabad to help residents.

Residents Urged to Remain Vigilant

Residents are encouraged to remain alert and informed about weather and road conditions by official reports. Residents should also observe safety precautions, travel only when necessary, and listen to police safety warnings.

School Schedule

While four days' school closure in the affected zones are confirmed, students and parents within the GHMC limits were first notified of half-day timetables for August 13 and 14. But with holidays extended to August 16, schools in the GHMC region will now be closed for four days.

Holiday Details

August 13 and 14: School holidays due to heavy rainfall

August 15: Independence Day holiday

August 16: Janmashtami holiday

The Telangana government's action will ensure the safety and well-being of staff and students during the peak rainfall and festive season.

