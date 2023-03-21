Every month at this time, you add items to your online shopping cart and debate whether to make the purchase now or wait until payday. Yes, you're correct; it's the end of the month, and you anxiously await your salary credit. Thanks to social media and its opportunities, there has never been a better time to pursue a side business. With the rise in popularity of platforms like Moj, creating content for short video platforms has become a very lucrative side business. The beauty of this is that it gives you the freedom to produce content whenever it suits you so you can use it as a side business in addition to your 9 to 5 desk job. It's a very attractive side gig because of the enormous potential for earnings from brand sponsorships and affiliate marketing. You'll be surprised to learn that creators earn lakhs annually! Here are some of the most well-known Moj creators and their personal stories to motivate you to take on content creation as a side gig.

Janvi

Janvi, who comes from a humble background in Madhya Pradesh, realized she wanted to be a performer at a young age. Janvi was introduced to Moj by her mother, and she soon started posted many acting and dancing videos synced to her favourite Bollywood hits. Her mother was the biggest supporter in her content creation journey, assisting her in shooting and editing videos.

Her cutesy demeanor and attire were ideal for Bollywood dance numbers. This young child frequently sings along to Madhuri Dixit songs because she is such a big fan. One of her many popular videos has to be the retro dance she did to Zeenat Aman's most well-known song, "Satyam Shivam Sundaram." Janvi and her mother earn extra money thanks to the virtual gifts that have poured in due to the millions of views her videos have garnered. Janvi proves that talent is valued wherever it is displayed.

Rachit Srivastav

The pandemic cost Rachit his job, which brought him to Moj. Since then, he has frequently contributed to the platform, creating acting videos. His lip sync and dialogue delivery videos have achieved enormous success. Rachit's feed is an entertaining rollercoaster, with everything from acting out dialogue from Akshay Kumar's "Bachan Pandey" to producing amusing and relatable videos. His talent was soon recognized by the platform, and 'Moj Buddy' called him. (talent manager). This gave him a chance to make money by live-streaming. Rachit currently has 1.5 million followers and utilizes this platform to earn a living.

Gourav Sharma

The 21-year-old Delhi native Gourav gained fame quickly for his relatable and humorous content. Currently, he has over 1.6 million fans. Gourav hit the mark for his viewers with his lip sync comedy videos. Viewers adore his content, whether it's his videos on #singlelife or his live appearances with Jacqueline Fernandez and Neha Kakkar. He has earned the title of "King of Moj Live Streaming." He recently won the Navratri campaign and makes about ₹1 lakh in monthly income from brand partnerships and Moj virtual gifts.



Tanu Rana

She is a homemaker with lofty goals who can make people laugh with her humorous content on Moj. Tanu joined Moj because she wanted to try something new. She excels at producing entertaining and enjoyable content. Tanu is the Moj queen of entertainment, whether dancing to Priyanka Chopra's "Desi Girl" or lip-syncing to Daler Mehndi's "TunakTunak."After nearly six months of arduous work toward her dream, she was granted early access to Moj LIVE before it was made available to all users. This gave her the opportunity to stream LIVE and interact with her fans, allowing her to monetize her content. Tanu uses Moj frequently and earns lakhs annually.