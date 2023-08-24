ED raids at premises of CM Baghel’s OSD spark political row in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Bhopal, Aug 24 (IANS) Political scenario in Chhattisgarh where the State Assembly elections are slated later this year seems to be heating up following the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at the residence and office of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Vinod Verma.

Exchange of allegations and counter allegations between leaders from the Opposition and ruling side apparently have intensified ahead of the elections for 90 Assembly seats.

Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Dr Raman Singh responded to the development saying, “Money is being recovered from CM Baghel’s OSD and political advisor and not from the BJP. The entire issue is worth around Rs 7,500 crore and they own an explanation.”

Speaking to the media in the state capital Raipur on Thursday, Dr Singh said the ED has recovered money from the residence of CM's OSD and not from BJP leaders.

Chief Minister Baghel, who has responded to ED raids at his OSD’s office, on Wednesday in a sarcastic message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Minister Amit Shah, said that some more Congress leaders will face the same in coming days.

“In the coming time, more leaders will face raids to stop them from working. ED and IT are very strong wings of the BJP and they (BJP) are trying to fight the elections with the help of ED and IT,” CM Baghel said.

Earlier in the day, CM Baghel’s OSD Vinod Verma alleged that he was being harassed. Talking to the media, Verma said, “I have submitted all proofs (bills) to the ED officials saying that whatever they are doing forcefully at home is an illegal and unlawful act.”

He claimed, “I purchased gold for the first time in 2005 and six other gold items I purchased later. ED officials have taken all the gold, and are asking me to produce all original bills,” Verma said, terming the ED raid a “dacoity” and “harrasment”despite producing all the bills of gold jewellery recovered from his home.

“The paper that they have handed over to me, all details are mentioned in it. I submitted all the bills but they said they are not satisfied with these proofs. They are defining the sections of CRPC and IPC in a new way according to which, one has to produce the mode of payment also,” Verma said.

On Wednesday, the probe agency conducted raids at Verma’s residence and office in Raipur and Durg, while responding to that, CM Baghel posted a message on his official social media handle, “Respected Prime Minister and Amit Shah!

Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor, OSD and close aides.”

