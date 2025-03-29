EAC commander flags off motorcyclists of ‘Wings and Wheels’ expedition

Kolkata, March 23 (IANS) The 10-day-long motorcycle expedition named ‘Wings and Wheels: Glorious IAF, Magnificent North East’, was flagged off by Air Marshal Surat Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command, at Shillong in Meghalaya on Saturday.

The 38 riders, comprising Air Warriors, Agniveervayu (Women) and civil riders from Royal Enfield, set off from Air Force Station Bagdogra on March 18. The expedition steered through the far-flung, picturesque and magnificent locations in the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, covering a distance close to 2900 km before reaching Shillong, headquarters of the Eastern Air Command.

"Enroute, team members interacted with the locals. Besides ingraining a fine sense of affability, camaraderie, adventure and patriotism amongst the youth of the northeastern states, the expedition also aimed at spreading awareness about the ample career opportunities available in the IAF for the youth through motivational lectures and interactive sessions at different educational Institutions," a senior official said.

Air Marshal Singh, in his address, congratulated and admired the team for their unflinching enthusiasm and zealous approach to undertaking this adventurous expedition.

He stressed the importance of making sports and adventure activities a part of one's life to stay physically fit and mentally agile. The Eastern Air commander also stressed making concerted efforts towards bringing more youth of the northeastern states into the Indian defence forces.

Air Marshal Singh also thanked Royal Enfield and the BPCL Group for providing necessary technical assistance to make the expedition successful.

"The Agniveervayu (Women) among the team were a special feature. They interacted with young women along the way and corrected misconceptions regarding the Agniveer scheme. They pointed out that all Agniveers have a fair chance of continuing with the Armed Forces after four years. Even if some of them have to leave, there are job opportunities waiting for them in the Central Armed Police Forces, they told those interested in joining," the official said.

