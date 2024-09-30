Dy CM Shivakumar meets Minister Parameshwara as Siddaramaiah faces MUDA scam heat

Bengaluru, Sep 30 (IANS) In an interesting development, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar met with Home Minister G. Parameshwara at his residence in Bengaluru on Monday triggering speculation in the state's political corridors.

Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, and Parameshwara, a prominent Dalit leader, are aspirants for the Chief Minister’s post in Karnataka.

Sources said the two discussed the present political situation and future moves and there were no government officials present in the meeting. The sources further said the two have come to an understanding in the eventuality of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s resignation as an FIR was lodged against him, and the complainant has also approached the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

After the meeting ended, Shivakumar while talking to the media, however, dismissed speculations and said no political discussion took place in the meeting with G. Parameshwara.

Do you think there is nothing except for politics? We have the responsibility of delivering to people...The manifesto of the party has been prepared under the leadership of Home Minister Parameshwara. We are implementing the manifesto of the party. The guarantees are implemented and we are delivering on the Yettinahole project,” Shivakumar stated.

When asked why there were no officers present in the meeting if it was not held for political discussion, Shivakumar said that no officer was required.

Answering a question on whether there was any discussion about the future of the party in the present circumstances and whether was there any agreement between him and Parameshwara, Shivakumar stated, “Nothing related to power was discussed. There is nothing. All 136 MLAs are together. As leaders we do not need the support of any officer. We take calls,” he stated.

When asked about the statement by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal that Rs 1,200 crore has been reserved to topple the Congress government in Karnataka, he stated, “I have called a meeting at the KPCC. They are saying Rs 1,200 crore is ready to topple the government. I am discussing this with the legal team. I have brought this matter to the notice of the high command. Whatever, the matter needs to be investigated by the income tax and after the meeting, we will explain what is the plan of action in this regard.” On Sunday, Yatnal alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to bring down the Siddaramaiah government and claimed that Rs 1,200 crore had been earmarked for the purpose and leaders from both BJP and Congress were part of this joint conspiracy.

Questioned about Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s charges against the Congress government, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a good portfolio of Heavy Industries and Steel to Kumaraswamy. He has got a very good opportunity. His wellbeing is important. Let him take up the task of establishing an industry which gives employment to 50,000 to one lakh people in the state. Let him stay away from carrying out politics and making statements. Our government will extend necessary support to him,” Shivakumar said.

“We are ready. Let him bring industries to Hassan, Bengaluru, Mandya, Bidar or Kalaburagi. Let him make a mark during his tenure by contributing to the state. That is what we are expecting. Everything else remains the same. Why is he spoiling the big opportunity by indulging in petty things?” Shivakumar opined.

