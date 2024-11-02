Dushyant Gautam backs PM Modi's criticism of Cong over 'unfulfilled' poll promises

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary, Dushyant Gautam, on Saturday reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent criticism of the Congress, asserting that even the party's President Mallikarjun Kharge has come to recognise the party's "unfulfilled" election promises.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday took aim at the Congress, stating that the financial health of states under the Congress' rule, including Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, has deteriorated.

He alleged that Congress-led states show a worrying developmental decline compared to others.

Reflecting on the Prime Minister's remarks, Gautam said, "Several allegations were directed at the Prime Minister regarding the Congress' guarantees. PM Modi's point that Congress' promises are unreliable rings true -- these guarantees have repeatedly proven false."

"We aren't the only ones pointing this out," Gautam continued, adding, "Kharge himself has acknowledged that promises should not be made without budgetary provisions. Kharge said that guarantees should be issued responsibly, not just with the idea of 'khata khat', reinforcing what the Prime Minister has highlighted."

The BJP National General Secretary criticised the Congress' approach in Himachal Pradesh, where the state has been unable to restore the old pension scheme.

"They pledged to restore the old pension scheme but lack the funds to cover basic salaries. This is symptomatic of worsening situations in Congress-ruled states like Himachal and Karnataka. Many promises were made, but none fulfilled," he added.

Accusing the Congress and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of 'hypocrisy,' Gautam added, "They defame BJP's policies, claiming that we would end quota. Yet, when abroad, Rahul Gandhi talks about ending reservations himself. This double standard is glaringly evident."

Addressing the Congress' statement that "B in BJP stands for betrayal," Gautam highlighted the BJP's accomplishments, including providing toilets for 11 crore households, gas connections for 12 crore homes, and clean water initiatives.

"We have created a safe and secure environment for the people. Under their rule, bombs exploded regularly; we've restored security," he claimed.

"We have introduced Ayushman cards for those above 70 years of age, secured the borders, and achieved all this on the ground. This is why the public has made PM Modi the leader for a third time," Gautam asserted.

"These people mislead with lies, but today's public won't fall for it," he continued.

"The people know the Congress' true intentions -- they aim to loot the country, uniting only to pillage the states. When the public looks back and compares the current scenario to the Congress' previous rule, it's clear who stands up for the country and who doesn't," he claimed.

