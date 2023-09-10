DPIs can be game changers for emerging economies, says European Commission chief

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday said that digital public infrastructure (DPI) can be a real booster for emerging economiesAddressing the third and final session 'One Future' on the last day of the G20 summit, Leyen said, "DPIs can be a real booster to emerging economies. India has achieved remarkable success in rolling out its DPIs. We heard from the prime minister, and we very much support his initiative."

On climate change, the EC president said, "We would need a similar body to the Intergovernmental Panel on climate change (IPCC) for climate, and here we need additional outreach to the scientists, entrepreneurs and innovators. They need to provide knowledge on the risks posed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) -- as well as the potential benefits for humanity."

She further added that the future will be digital.

"Today I want to focus on AI and digital infrastructure. As it has been described, AI has risks but also offers tremendous opportunities. The crucial question is how to harness a rapidly changing technology. It is telling that even the makers and inventors of AI are calling on political leaders to regulate.

