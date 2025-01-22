DPIIT ropes in jobs platform Apna in talent hunt to staff startups

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed an MoU with jobs and professional networking platform Apna to hunt for talent to staff registered startups with highly skilled manpower and create new job opportunities for unemployed youth, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

"The partnership brings a monetary value of Rs 2,000 per entity registered on the Bharat Startup Registry (Bhaskar) platform in hiring credits on Apna’s platform for each of the 7,00,000 entities.

"This will be currently valued at Rs 140 crore. As the startup ecosystem gradually grows, the initiative's value will scale up, touching an estimated Rs 300 crore," the statement explained.

The collaboration seeks to provide DPIIT-registered startups with credits worth Rs 2000 each on Apna’s platform. These credits will support better hiring by enabling job postings and unlocking access to tailored talent pools.

With 700,000 registrations on Bhaskar, the initiative represents a value of upwards of Rs 140 crore. As the number of startups grows within the ecosystem, the value will escalate to Rs 300 crore, providing significant resources to support India’s entrepreneurship.

The credits will enable startups to access Apna’s comprehensive hiring tools, promoting better job matching and efficiency. Enhanced access to talent will reduce time-to-market for new initiatives, supporting startups in scaling operations.

Moreover, Apna’s platform will create pathways for skilled workers to engage with India’s burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The credits will empower startups to use Apna’s job posting and AI-driven matching features, tailored to their hiring needs.

"DPIIT’s Startup India initiative will collaborate with Apna to curate job postings and align talent pools with industry requirements," the statement added.

The total number of registered startups in India has surged to 1,57,066 from around 400 in 2016, when the Starup India initiative was launched, with investment in these new ventures jumping to $115 billion, from $8 billion in this nine-year period, according to DPIIT data.

These startups have created over 1.6 million jobs across the country, demonstrating their role as significant employment generators. Besides, there are more than 73,000 startups with at least one-woman director that have been recognised under the Startup India initiative.

"This represents nearly half of the 1,57,066 startups supported by the government, showcasing the crucial role women play in driving innovation and economic growth," according to an official statement.

India has now emerged as one of the most vibrant startup ecosystems globally, earning its place as the third-largest startup hub with over 100+ unicorns which are worth at least a billion dollars.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.