Don't worry about Nishant Kumar's political entry: Bihar Minister to Tejashwi

Patna, Feb 28 (IANS) Amid Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav's claim that the JD(U) and BJP leaders were preventing the entry of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's son Nishant into state politics, Bihar Rural Work Minister Ashok Choudhary advised him not worry about it and focus on saving his party instead.

"When Nishant wants to come into politics, he will come. Tejashwi Yadav does not need to worry about this; rather, he should worry about saving his party," said Minister Choudhary.

He dismissed Tejashwi's claim that the recent cabinet expansion would be the last of CM Nitish's political career.

Minister Choudhary exuded confidence that the RJD and the entire INDIA bloc won't even win 20 to 25 seats in the Assembly elections.

He also accused Tejashwi of making such statements fearing that "RJD may break before the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections".

Tejashwi has been persistently targeting JD(U), recently claiming that Nishant, should enter politics.

His remarks have triggered a political debate, with JD(U) leaders dismissing his statements as mere political tactics.

With Bihar Assembly elections approaching, the political rivalry between RJD and JDU-BJP is intensifying, setting the stage for a heated electoral battle.

The political landscape in Bihar is abuzz with speculation that Chief Minister Nitish's son, Nishant, may enter state politics.

While Nishant has remained largely silent on the matter, his recent statement that the people of Bihar will decide everything has fueled further discussion.

Nishant, who maintains a low profile, has not officially announced his political aspirations.

However, his recent remarks suggest he is not ruling out a political role in the future.

With Nitish Kumar's long political tenure and Bihar elections on the horizon, Nishant's potential political entry could reshape JD-U's future and add a new dynamic to the state's political scene, party sources said.

Earlier on Thursday, JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal claimed if Nishant did not join the party, it would collapse after Nitish Kumar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.