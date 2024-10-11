Do 12 jyotirlingas belong to any caste?: RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Jaipur, Oct 11 (IANS) Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Friday spoke on the issue of casteism and said that if 12 Jyotirlingas belong to any particular caste, adding that just as the boundaries of a state cannot differentiate humans, similarly the basis of birth cannot define castes.

"Just as a part of the body, whether small or big, cannot be separated from the body. Similarly, no society, whether weak or rich, can be separated from the Hindu society, " he added.

The RSS leader was the keynote speaker at the Vijayadashmi festival, organised at the community centre in Triveninagar on Friday during the RSS Foundation Day.

He said: "B.R. Ambedkar in the Constitution Preamble called the country as Bharat and not Karnataka, Odisha or Tamil Nadu. The people of Tamil Nadu, Assam, Manipur, Maharashtra, and everywhere in the country say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. There may be differences in lifestyle, food habits, and way of dressing but there can never be any difference in the minds of the people of Bharatvarsh."

He asked whether caste is decided based on birth.

"Do the Jyotirlingas and 51 Shakti Peethas belong to any caste," he asked.

He said: "Two names Maryada and Purushottam are associated with Lord Ram. These two words guide us in many disasters. They disintegrate negative forces and develop divine power. Similarly, in the Preamble of the Constitution, Rabindranath Tagore wrote: 'We' are the people of India. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, everyone says Bharat Mata ki Jai."

Chief guest and former judge Rajendra Singh Chaudhary said that children besides education must be given values and lessons in schools.

"Our new generation has to be made cultured, they should not be distanced from religion. We should establish respect for Sanatanis," he added.

After concluding his speech, the RSS volunteers took out a procession through various routes in the city.

The community members welcomed them by showering flowers at various places.

Bhaiyyaji Joshi raised questions about the caste system prevalent in society.

Addressing the Vijayadashmi Utsav and Path Sanchalan program organised by RSS's Jaipur Mahanagar here, Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said: "What can be a bigger crime than considering someone big or small based on caste?"

"Who gave the right to consider someone big or small, high or low? When wrong feelings spread far and wide, they take a huge form," he added.

