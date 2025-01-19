DMK gears up for 2026 TN Assembly polls, seeks reports from seat in-charges

Chennai, Jan 19 (IANS) The ruling DMK is intensifying preparations for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with the party leadership calling for periodic reports from in-charges of each constituency.

Party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is closely monitoring the election preparations. A dedicated team, led by Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and party organising secretary R.S. Bharathi, is overseeing daily operations. Senior DMK leaders and state ministers Thangam Thenarasu and E.V. Velu are also playing key roles in these efforts.

DMK has already appointed full-time workers for all 234 Assembly constituencies. These appointments were made based on performance, with half of the workers selected for their contributions during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the DMK-led INDIA bloc in the state achieved a landslide victory, securing all 39 seats and also the lone seat in Puducherry.

Each full-timer has been carefully screened and chosen after consulting with the party’s local leadership. Notably, these appointees are not residents of the constituencies they oversee, ensuring impartiality and focused execution of party strategies. The constituency in-charges are required to submit weekly reports to the state party headquarters, detailing progress and highlighting strengths and weaknesses in their respective areas.

To enhance coordination, DMK has also appointed ministers in charge of each district. These ministers will collaborate with the full-time constituency in-charges to monitor performance and ensure the effective implementation of state government schemes and programs.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s office is actively tracking the performance of these ministers. CM Stalin has expressed confidence in the DMK’s ability to secure 200 out of the 234 Assembly seats in the 2026 elections. Currently holding 133 seats, the party is working towards this ambitious target.

During a recent high-level meeting at Anna Arivalayam, Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised certain party leaders for underperforming in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections despite being assigned specific responsibilities.

R.S. Bharathi, the DMK organising secretary and a senior member of the core committee tasked with candidate selection for the 2026 elections, stated, “Our leader and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru M.K. Stalin, has already set a target of winning 200 Assembly seats in the 2026 elections. The party’s organisational machinery is fully activated to achieve this goal.” He added that senior leaders, including Udhayanidhi Stalin, are working tirelessly to ensure the party’s preparedness.

Interestingly, the DMK has entered into a partnership with Robin Sharma, a prominent political strategist and director of Showtime Consultancy, to enhance its campaign strategies. The emergence of Tamil superstar Vijay in the political arena is believed to be a key reason for the DMK engaging a third-party consultant for electioneering.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.