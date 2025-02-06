Prayagraj, Feb 6 (IANS) As Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj continues attracting millions of pilgrims to the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers, a wave of gratitude is sweeping through the crowd.

Many devotees have been expressing their thanks to the Adani Group for its remarkable efforts in providing essential services, including free 'prasad', besides ensuring a smooth and seamless experience for all.

The massive spiritual gathering, which has already seen over four crore devotees taking a holy dip, is being made even more memorable thanks to the collaboration between the Adani Group and ISKCON. Together, they have been serving millions of pilgrims, offering not only food but also providing access to vital infrastructure and facilities for the comfort and safety of the visitors.

Speaking to IANS, Tanushree, who came from Assam, said: "Adani Ji has made all the arrangements very well. Everything is comfortable and organised. The atmosphere is beautiful, and I’ve enjoyed it so much. I don't want to leave! The environment here is serene, and the facilities are top-notch. I am really impressed with the arrangements made by Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

Minipal, another devotee, expressed similar sentiments, saying: "I am very happy with the facilities here. The arrangements have been fantastic, especially the food, which the Adani Group has managed excellently. There’s no problem with food, bathing, or toilets. Everything is running smoothly. The Bhandara (community feast) was superb, and no one was going hungry. It's been a perfect experience."

Rajni, who arrived here from Maharashtra, echoed the positive feedback, stating: "The atmosphere is so peaceful, and the confluence of the rivers is beautiful. I want to thank PM Modi and CM Yogi for such well-planned arrangements. As a visitor from Maharashtra, I truly appreciate the Adani Group's efforts. The food, accommodation, and overall planning have been fantastic. The Bhandaras set up by the Adani Group are especially wonderful, ensuring no devotee goes without food."

The Mahakumbh Mela, which occurs only once every 144 years, continues to captivate the world with its spiritual fervor and grandeur.

As we witness this awe-inspiring celebration, the Adani Group’s contribution stands out as a shining example of seamless planning and dedication to ensuring the comfort and well-being of millions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.