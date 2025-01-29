Devotees en route to Prayagraj from Rewa stopped, MP CM seeks public cooperation

Bhopal/Prayag, Jan 29 (IANS) Entry for vehicles from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh was banned on Wednesday after a stampede occurred at the Triveni Sangam during the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya.

Vehicles moving from Rewa to Prayagraj (NH -27) have been stopped at Chakghat, the border area between Prayagraj and MP's Rewa.

Security personnel have been deployed to make arrangements for the people stuck on the road and to avoid any untoward incident.

However, vehicles coming from Prayagraj to Rewa are allowed to move. Senior administrative officials from Rewa have reached the Chakghat to assist police personnel.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, in a post on social media, urged people to follow the guidelines of the administration.

"Police personnel and the officials of Rewa district administration have been instructed to control the situation and make arrangements for food and accommodation of all the devotees at Chakghat. Along with this, a team of doctors has also been made available on the spot for health-related needs. I appeal to all the devotees to cooperate with the administration," CM Yadav said in a statement.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a statement regarding the incident, said the local administration in Prayagraj is giving all possible help to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

The incident took place between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. when some devotees climbed over the barricades at Akhara Marg, he said.

"Between 1 a.m. to 2 a.m., at the route where arrangements were made for the Amrit Snan of the akharas, some devotees crossed over the barricades and were critically injured. They were immediately rushed to hospital where treatment was promptly ensured," he said after a high-level meeting in Lucknow.

Officer on Special Duty for the Mela Akanksha Rana told media persons that some people have got injured and have been hospitalised after a barrier broke at the Sangam.

